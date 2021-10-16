Clinton ‘doing fine’ and will be out of hospital soon

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — Hillary Clinton returned to the Southern California hospital where Bill Clinton is being treated for an infection. She returned around 8 a.m. Saturday in an SUV accompanied by secret service agents. President Joe Biden says Bill Clinton is doing fine and will be released soon. Biden said Friday that he’d spoken with the former president and he’s not “in any serious condition.” A spokesman for Clinton had said he was being held overnight Friday to receive antibiotics. Bill Clinton, who’s 75, was admitted to a hospital in Orange County on Tuesday for what an aide says was a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream.