Dakota Valleys Cinderella run falls short in championship game

SIOUX FALLS (KTIV) - The odds were stacked against the Dakota Valley girls soccer team going into the South Dakota Class A Championship game against West Central.

West Central was in its 5th championship game in 6 years. While, the Panthers were making their first ever appearance in the championship game.

The Trojans opened up the scoring when Rylee Haldemen put one past the keeper on a break away to go up 1-0.

But DV would not go down without a fight after ahandball granted the panthers a penalty kick Emma Deacon put it in the net to tie the game up at 1.

Then with about 12 minutes left West Central was granted a free kick and Haldemen took advantage bending the ball into the corner of the net to put the trojans up 2-1.

That is all West Central would need as the clock struck midnight on the Dakota Valley girls.