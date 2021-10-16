Free Gospel singing workshop held at Bishop Heelan High School

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A free gospel singing workshop was held today at Bishop Heelan High School.

The event was hosted by Voices Unite Inc. The organization hosts singing workshops every year but couldn't have one last year because of the pandemic.

The event this year was a gospel extravaganza. Members of the community had the opportunity to come out and sing gospel music. Leaders say they are excited to get back into action and continue their mission.

"If we have a small group or if we have a large group, its going to be awesome no matter what because we're singing for the number 1 reason to be singing and so we are just happy that we could even bless a few," said Charity Koehler, the Co-Founder of Voices Unite.

Koehler says that reason is to get people singing and come together in one united cause of worshipping god and using their voices to do that.