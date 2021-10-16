Freeze Warning until SAT 10:00 AM CDT

Freeze Warning until SAT 10:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux County
…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING…
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees.
* WHERE…Portions of east central South Dakota, northwest Iowa
and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the
Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&