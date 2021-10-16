Freeze Warning until SAT 10:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Osceola County

…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees.

* WHERE…Portions of east central South Dakota, northwest Iowa

and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the

Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&