Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adams Central 24, St. Paul 0

Allen 50, Emerson-Hubbard 14

Anselmo-Merna 18, Arcadia-Loup City 13

Ansley-Litchfield 44, Sandhills Valley 18

Aquinas 41, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 0

Archbishop Bergan 56, Oakland-Craig 21

Ashland-Greenwood 51, Louisville 13

Auburn 67, Fairbury 12

Aurora 41, Grand Island Northwest 27

Battle Creek 24, Pierce 6

Bellevue West 62, Columbus 0

Bennington 56, Omaha Roncalli 38

Bertrand 43, Elm Creek 22

Bloomfield 60, Creighton 32

Blue Hill 56, Giltner 20

Boys Town 41, Arlington 15

Broken Bow 12, Cozad 6

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 44, Lawrence-Nelson 14

Central City 53, Fillmore Central 14

Chadron 21, Gothenburg 3

Chase County 36, Bridgeport 33

Cody-Kilgore 53, Crawford 6

Columbus Lakeview 52, Schuyler 0

Columbus Scotus 21, Boone Central 12

Conestoga def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, forfeit

Cross County 72, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 24

Deshler 31, Meridian 23

Doniphan-Trumbull 29, Superior 7

Douglas County West 22, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 6

Elgin Public/Pope John 67, Osmond 36

Elkhorn 35, Elkhorn North 12

Elkhorn South 21, Kearney 7

Elkhorn Valley 36, Plainview 26

Exeter-Milligan/Friend 64, Southern 14

Fort Calhoun 57, Omaha Concordia 7

Franklin 40, Silver Lake 36

Fullerton 48, Nebraska Lutheran 6

Gordon/Rushville 42, Valentine 7

Grand Island 35, Norfolk 10

Grand Island Central Catholic 61, Twin River 0

Gretna 42, Lincoln Southeast 14

Hartington Cedar Catholic 48, Ponca 14

Hastings St. Cecilia 21, Sandy Creek 8

Heartland 46, Ravenna 14

Hemingford def. Kimball, forfeit

Hershey 14, North Platte St. Patrick’s 7

Hitchcock County 46, Hi-Line 22

Howells/Dodge 30, Clarkson/Leigh 0

Humphrey St. Francis 38, Central Valley 6

Hyannis 56, Morrill 16

Johnson-Brock 52, Mead 8

Kearney Catholic 46, Holdrege 0

Kenesaw 72, Palmer 20

Lexington 31, Alliance 7

Lincoln East 56, Lincoln Northeast 14

Lincoln High 34, Omaha Northwest 0

Lincoln Lutheran 28, Centennial 21

Lutheran High Northeast 46, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 14

Malcolm 28, Platteview 12

McCool Junction 66, Hampton 14

Medicine Valley 70, Maywood-Hayes Center 8

Milford 46, Lincoln Christian 20

Millard North def. Omaha Benson, forfeit

Millard South 50, Lincoln North Star 14

Minden 48, Wood River-Shelton Co-op 8

Mitchell 28, Gering 26, 2OT

Nebraska City 57, Falls City 28

Neligh-Oakdale 38, Nebraska Christian 18

Norfolk Catholic 41, Crofton 13

Norris 43, Lincoln Pius X 22

North Platte 27, Millard West 24

Ogallala 48, Sidney 0

Omaha Burke 24, Lincoln Southwest 0

Omaha Central 47, Omaha South 14

Omaha Christian Academy 84, Walthill 28

Omaha Creighton Prep 30, Papillion-LaVista South 7

Omaha Gross Catholic 49, South Sioux City 7

Omaha North 35, Fremont 20

Omaha Skutt Catholic 38, Elkhorn Mount Michael 21

Omaha Westside def. Omaha Bryan, forfeit

Ord 56, Centura 0

Osceola 58, High Plains Community 20

Overton 30, Axtell 14

Parkview Christian 58, Dorchester 6

Paxton 48, Minatare 12

Perkins County 64, Alma 44

Plattsmouth 35, Beatrice 20

Potter-Dix 85, Banner County 6

Red Cloud 41, Pawnee City 32

Scottsbluff 21, McCook 14

Seward 33, York 7

South Loup 46, Twin Loup 6

Spalding Academy 62, St. Edward 14

St. Mary’s 78, Boyd County 44

Stanton 56, Guardian Angels 29

Sterling def. Lewiston, forfeit

Stuart 79, Heartland Lutheran 6

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 62, Southwest 6

Sutherland 82, Bayard 30

Sutton 47, Gibbon 0

Tekamah-Herman 27, David City 0

Thayer Central 46, Tri County 8

Wahoo 31, Raymond Central 6

Wakefield 62, Hartington-Newcastle 52

Wallace 52, Wauneta-Palisade 6

Wausa 69, Randolph 6

Waverly 48, Crete 14

Wayne 49, O’Neill 14

West Point-Beemer 49, North Bend Central 28

Wilber-Clatonia 49, Syracuse 18

Wilcox-Hildreth 65, Harvard 21

Winnebago 58, Omaha Nation 6

Wisner-Pilger 74, Madison 8

Yutan 19, Bishop Neumann 14

