Skip to Content

Frost Advisory until SAT 10:00 AM CDT

Updated
Last updated today at 3:19 am
2:43 am Weather AlertWx Alert - Plymouth

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Plymouth County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE…Portions of central, south central and southeast South
Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa
and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the
Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

ktivweather

More Stories

Skip to content