Frost Advisory until SAT 10:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Dickinson County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE…Portions of central, south central and southeast South

Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa

and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the

Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

