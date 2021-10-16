Frost Advisory until SAT 10:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE

Harrison County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE…Portions of east central, northeast and southeast

Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&