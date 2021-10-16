Frost Advisory until SAT 10:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory until SAT 10:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE
Harrison County
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING…
* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE…Portions of east central, northeast and southeast
Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&