Frost Advisory until SAT 10:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory until SAT 10:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Buena Vista County
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING…
* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE…Portions of central, south central and southeast South
Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa
and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the
Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&