Frost Advisory until SAT 10:00 AM CDT

Updated
Last updated today at 3:24 am
3:03 am Weather AlertWx Alert - Shelby

Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE

Shelby County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE…Portions of east central, northeast and southeast
Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

