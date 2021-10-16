Morningside stampedes past Briar Cliff in battle for the saddle

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - When Morningside first stepped on the field against cross town rival Briar Cliff they had some accolades near completion.

Joe Dolincheck was right around 10,000 passing yards in his career. Anthony Sims was right around 3,000 rushing yards for his career. And, oh yeah Steve Ryan was at 199 wins going into the game.

Little did fans, players, and media know that all three of those would be accomplished in the game.

Morningside got off to a quick start scoring on their first drive of the game on a Anthony Sims touchdown run which helped put the Senior over 3,000 yards.

Joe Dolincheck then connected with Sione Tuifua on the next Mustangs drive for a touchdown. But, Dolincheck wouldn't hit the 10,000 yard mark till the next drive with a 35 yard touchdown pass to Austin Johnson to go up 21-0.

The Mustangs never looked back in the game Dolincheck put up 263 yards and 3 touchdowns. While Michael Minor led the way on the ground with 147 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Briar Cliff did put points on the board in the third quarter with a Luke Davies pass to Spencer George but by then it was far too late as the Mustangs crush the Chargers in the battle for the saddle 84-7.

Other area scores:

Northwestern 63 Jamestown 7

Dordt 45 Dakota Wesleyan 13

Buena Vista 50 Nebraska Wesleyan 7