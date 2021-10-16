Pleasant conditions look to be sticking around through the weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- After a cool start to our Saturday, we warmed up nicely throughout the afternoon with highs in the mid 60s throughout the KTIV viewing area.

This evening we will cool down to the upper 30s under clear skies and a calm western breeze around 5 mph turning calm throughout the overnight hours.

Our Sunday is looking quite pleasant. Highs are expected to top out in the mid 70s in Siouxland with lots of sunshine expected in the afternoon. Winds will remain minimal throughout the majority of the day coming in from the south between 5-10 mph.

Sunday night will be another great night to let some fresh air in with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

More sunshine and comfortable fall temperatures will follow us into our work week as well.

For our complete forecast be sure to tune in to News 4 at 6 and 10 this evening.