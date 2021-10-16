Saturday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
NCC Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Syracuse def. Yutan, 25-20, 25-21, 21-25, 25-19
Third Place=
Douglas County West def. Raymond Central, 26-28, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22, 15-13
Centennial Conference Tournament=
Bishop Neumann def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-11, 25-10
Centennial def. Milford, 25-22, 26-24
Sutton def. Fillmore Central, 25-14, 25-10
Championship=
Bishop Neumann def. Sutton, 18-25, 25-19, 25-12
Consolation Semifinal=
Milford def. Fillmore Central, 25-6, 25-20
Wood River def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-16, 25-12
Semifinal=
Bishop Neumann def. Fairbury, 25-11, 25-14
Sutton def. Centennial, 25-17, 25-23
Seventh Place=
Wilber-Clatonia def. Fillmore Central, 23-25, 25-13, 25-23
Third Place=
Fairbury def. Centennial, 25-14, 25-15
Central Conference Tournament=
Pool A=
Adams Central def. Holdrege, 26-24, 26-24
Columbus Lakeview def. Crete, 25-12, 25-15
Columbus Lakeview def. Seward, 19-25, 25-16, 25-23
Holdrege def. Crete, 27-25, 25-22
Seward def. Adams Central, 25-15, 25-20
Pool B=
Grand Island Northwest def. Aurora, 25-13, 25-10
Grand Island Northwest def. Lexington, 21-25, 25-13, 26-24
York def. Lexington, 25-12, 18-25, 25-23
York def. Schuyler, 25-4, 25-9
East Husker Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Pool A=
Tekamah-Herman def. Madison, 25-10, 25-10
Tekamah-Herman def. Twin River, 25-11, 25-11
Pool B=
Pender def. West Point-Beemer, 18-25, 26-24, 27-25
Stanton def. Pender, 27-25, 25-20
Stanton def. West Point-Beemer, 25-22, 25-21
Semifinal=
Howells/Dodge def. Wisner-Pilger, 21-25, 25-22, 25-20
Goldenrod Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Humphrey St. Francis def. Burwell, 25-18, 25-23, 25-21
Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament=
Pool A=
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Walthill, 25-15, 25-9
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Winside, 25-17, 25-14
Winside def. Walthill, 25-11, 25-3
Pool B=
Plainview def. Wausa, 25-8, 25-13
Wausa def. Winnebago, 25-23, 25-17
Winnebago def. Plainview, 26-24, 23-25, 25-13
Pool C=
Hartington-Newcastle def. Bloomfield, 25-17, 20-25, 25-18
Tri County def. Bloomfield, 22-25, 25-15, 25-19
Tri County def. Hartington-Newcastle, 23-25, 25-21, 25-22
Lincoln Christian Tournament=
Bennington def. Wahoo, 21-25, 25-22, 25-22
Elmwood-Murdock def. Auburn, 25-16, 25-16
Lincoln Christian def. Aquinas, 25-14, 25-20
Lincoln Lutheran def. Nebraska City, 25-2, 25-6
Consolation Semifinal=
Aquinas def. Nebraska City, 25-23, 25-17
Wahoo def. Auburn, 25-16, 25-15
Semifinal=
Elmwood-Murdock def. Bennington, 25-21, 25-19
Lincoln Lutheran def. Lincoln Christian, 25-11, 25-18
Seventh Place=
Auburn def. Nebraska City, 26-24, 25-17
Third Place=
Lincoln Christian def. Bennington, 25-19, 25-18
Lutheran High Northeast Tournament=
Elkhorn Valley def. Summerland, 25-15, 22-25, 25-19
Lutheran High Northeast def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-3, 25-7
Lutheran High Northeast def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-12, 25-10
Lutheran High Northeast def. Summerland, 25-12, 25-19
Summerland def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-16, 25-20
Mid-Nebraska Conference Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Sandhills Valley def. Mullen, 25-16, 25-17
Fifth Place=
Sandhills Valley def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-20, 25-14
Semifinal=
South Loup def. Arthur County, 25-16, 25-16, 25-20
Minuteman Conference Tournament=
Leyton def. Potter-Dix, 21-25, 25-15, 26-24
South Platte def. Banner County, 25-6, 25-7
Semifinal=
South Platte def. Leyton, 25-22, 25-19
Omaha South Tournament=
Championship Bracket=
Final=
Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Central, 25-20, 25-23
Semifinal=
Omaha Central def. Omaha Northwest, 26-24, 25-16
Omaha Roncalli def. Bellevue East, 25-19, 25-19
Third Place=
Bellevue East def. Omaha Northwest, 18-25, 25-14, 25-17
Pool A=
Omaha Central def. Omaha South
Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Bryan, 25-8, 25-5
Pool B=
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha North, 25-17, 25-10
Omaha Westside Tournament=
Championship Bracket=
Final=
Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Westside, 25-21, 25-21, 25-18
Semifinal=
Lincoln Southwest def. Millard North, 23-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-13
Omaha Westside def. Elkhorn North, 25-21, 31-29, 25-16
Consolation Bracket=
Semifinal=
Bellevue West def. Elkhorn, 17-25, 25-27, 25-22, 25-16, 15-5
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Marian, 25-22, 19-25, 27-25, 8-25, 15-10
Panhandle Conference Tournament=
Crawford def. Morrill, 25-23, 25-22
Hemingford def. Sioux County, 25-23, 5-25, 25-21
Fifth Place=
Sioux County def. Morrill, 25-16, 25-11
Semifinal=
Edgemont, S.D. def. Hemingford, 25-23, 25-14
Hay Springs def. Crawford, 25-20, 25-22
SPVA Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Chase County def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-13, 22-25, 25-18
Twin Valley Conference Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Lawrence-Nelson def. Franklin, 25-10, 25-22
Quarterfinal=
Kenesaw def. Blue Hill, 25-16, 25-19
Shelton def. Red Cloud, 25-16, 25-9
Silver Lake def. Franklin, 25-16, 25-17
Semifinal=
Kenesaw def. Deshler, 25-19, 25-23
Shelton def. Silver Lake, 26-24, 25-13
Valentine Tournament=
Ainsworth def. Cozad, 25-16, 25-14
Valentine def. Ainsworth, 25-18, 22-25, 25-8
