Saturday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Rapid City Central, 25-11, 25-10, 25-17
Milbank Tournament=
Gold Pool=
Groton Area def. Sioux Valley, 25-18, 13-25, 25-23
Mobridge def. Groton Area, 25-21, 25-17
Mobridge def. Sisseton, 25-19, 25-17
Sioux Valley def. Mobridge, 28-26, 21-25, 25-19
Sioux Valley def. Sisseton, 25-15, 25-21
Sisseton def. Groton Area, 25-20, 25-23
Maroon Pool=
Beresford def. Miller, 25-11, 25-20
Milbank def. Langford, 25-18, 25-23
Miller def. Langford, 25-11, 25-20
Miller def. Milbank, 25-21, 21-25, 25-19
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com