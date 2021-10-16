Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

3:55 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Rapid City Central, 25-11, 25-10, 25-17

Milbank Tournament=

Gold Pool=

Groton Area def. Sioux Valley, 25-18, 13-25, 25-23

Mobridge def. Groton Area, 25-21, 25-17

Mobridge def. Sisseton, 25-19, 25-17

Sioux Valley def. Mobridge, 28-26, 21-25, 25-19

Sioux Valley def. Sisseton, 25-15, 25-21

Sisseton def. Groton Area, 25-20, 25-23

Maroon Pool=

Beresford def. Miller, 25-11, 25-20

Milbank def. Langford, 25-18, 25-23

Miller def. Langford, 25-11, 25-20

Miller def. Milbank, 25-21, 21-25, 25-19

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content