SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Sioux Falls woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to sex trafficking involving a child. Thirty-seven-year-old Melanie Hollingsworth faces up to life in prison when she’s sentenced in January. Authorities say Hollingsworth arranged sexual encounters between a teenage girl and two men for money. In court Friday, Hollingsworth acknowledged that the girl was 15-years-old.