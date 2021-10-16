‘The Batman’ trailer unveils Pattinson in dark, violent turn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Warner Bros. has unveiled its trailer for “The Batman,” which features Robert Pattinson’s first bone-crunching turn as a DC Comics superhero. The trailer unveiled Saturday at the DC Fandome event shows Pattinson’s Dark Knight methodically taking down bad guys despite being outnumbered and his Batsuit absorbing multiple bullets. The footage teases a dark, bleak and violent version of Batman, with Pattinson’s voice saying the Bat-Signal is a warning to bad guys. The trailer teases multiple iconic characters, including Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman, Colin Farrell as The Penguin and Batman’s muscle car Batmobile tearing up the streets and emerging from explosions unscathed. “The Batman” will be released March 4.