Colleges collaborate to preserve tribal language, culture

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The tribal college on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation and the University of North Dakota are working together to digitally preserve Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara language and culture. The schools will use a $500,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities to fund the initiative. It includes a separate effort to boost the study of American Indian history in the Dakotas. The 2021 North Dakota Legislature approved a bill that requires elementary school instruction to include an emphasis on the state’s federally recognized Indian tribes. They include the Three Affiliated Tribes, Standing Rock Sioux, Spirit Lake Nation, Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, and Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Nation. The Standing Rock and Sisseton Wahpeton reservations both stretch into South Dakota.