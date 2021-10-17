Father of suspect in UK lawmaker’s slaying is ‘traumatized’

LONDON (AP) — The father of a man held for the fatal stabbing of a British lawmaker during a meeting with local voters has told British media that he was shocked and “traumatized” by his son’s arrest, as police continued questioning the suspect under terrorism laws. Harbi Ali Kullane, a former adviser to Somalia’s prime minister, said counter-terrorism police had visited him, according to the Sunday Times. British authorities have not released the name of the suspect in the fatal stabbing of 69-year-old Conservative lawmaker David Amess on Friday, but British media identified him as Ali Harbi Ali, 25, believed to be a British citizen of Somali heritage. The Metropolitan Police has described the attack as terrorism.