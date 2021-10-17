More warm and sunshine filled days following us into the work week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- It has been a gorgeous October day throughout the KTIV viewing area. Under a bed of sunshine we warmed up nicely this afternoon to the upper 60s and low 70s for our highs today. Winds have stayed minimal as well, pulling in from the south between 5 and 10 mph.

Looking ahead towards this evening we will be above average for our overnight lows, with temperatures sticking in the low 40s throughout the area. Clear conditions will continue overnight into our Monday as well.

We will be a touch warmer for our Monday with highs in the mid 70s expected with more sunny conditions likely.

