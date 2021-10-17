Officers arrest 11-year-old, two teens after 110 mph chase

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An 11-year-old driver and two 14-year-old passengers were arrested Saturday after a police chase that topped 100 mph. The Nebraska State Patrol said the chase involving a Jeep Gladiator that had been stolen in Lincoln took place on Interstate 80 in Omaha around 1 a.m. Saturday. A trooper who spotted the stolen Jeep tried to stop the three boys, but the vehicle stopped only briefly before the boys fled. The boys threw one handgun out the window as the Jeep fled and officers found another gun after the driver stopped. Both guns were stolen.