Officials in Yemen: Houthi blockade restricts aid, movement

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — U.N. aid workers and Yemeni officials say Houthi rebels have continued their weekslong blockade of a district in the central province of Marib. They say that’s blocking humanitarian aid and movement of its 37,000 people. The officials say the Iranian-backed Houthis have advanced in the district of Abdiya, south of Marib city, in recent weeks, forcing troops of the internationally recognized government to retreat. The attack on Abdiya is part of the Houthis’ offensive to capture the government-held city of Marib. The rebels have been trying for years to seize Marib. They intensified their offensive in February.