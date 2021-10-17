Pierce Police Department searching for two missing teens

PIERCE, Neb. (KTIV) - The Pierce Police Department is asking for help in locating missing teens.

According to a press release, 13-year-old Hannah Joe Marten-Schmitz was last seen leaving her home in Pierce, Nebraska on October 16th at 1:30 in the morning.

She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black yoga pants, white shoes, and carrying a black Nike book bag.

Authorities say she could possibly be with 15-year-old Jonathon James Russell Jr. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and black basketball shorts.

Both could possibly be traveling in a black four-door car together.

If you have any information call the Pierce Police Department at 402-329-4230.