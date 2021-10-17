Saturday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Centennial Conference Tournament=
Bishop Neumann def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-11, 25-10
Centennial def. Milford, 25-22, 26-24
Fairbury def. Wood River
Sutton def. Fillmore Central, 25-14, 25-10
Championship=
Bishop Neumann def. Sutton, 18-25, 25-19, 25-12
Consolation Semifinal=
Milford def. Fillmore Central, 25-6, 25-20
Wood River def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-16, 25-12
Fifth Place=
Wood River def. Milford, 22-25, 25-16, 25-23
Semifinal=
Bishop Neumann def. Fairbury, 25-11, 25-14
Sutton def. Centennial, 25-17, 25-23
Seventh Place=
Wilber-Clatonia def. Fillmore Central, 23-25, 25-13, 25-23
Third Place=
Fairbury def. Centennial, 25-14, 25-15
Central Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Columbus Lakeview def. York, 26-24, 25-19
Fifth Place=
Aurora def. Adams Central, 25-15, 25-22
Pool A=
Adams Central def. Holdrege, 26-24, 26-24
Columbus Lakeview def. Crete, 25-12, 25-15
Columbus Lakeview def. Seward, 19-25, 25-16, 25-23
Holdrege def. Crete, 27-25, 25-22
Seward def. Adams Central, 25-15, 25-20
Pool B=
Aurora def. Schuyler, 25-14, 25-6
Grand Island Northwest def. Aurora, 25-13, 25-10
Grand Island Northwest def. Lexington, 21-25, 25-13, 26-24
York def. Lexington, 25-12, 18-25, 25-23
York def. Schuyler, 25-4, 25-9
Third Place=
Grand Island Northwest def. Seward, 25-17, 25-16
Crossroads Conference Tournament=
East Butler def. Giltner, 25-21, 13-25, 25-23
High Plains Community def. McCool Junction, 25-12, 25-8
Meridian def. Dorchester, 25-10, 25-17
Shelby/Rising City def. Hampton, 20-25, 25-21, 25-23
Quarterfinal=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-12, 25-11
Cross County def. East Butler, 25-8, 25-20
Meridian def. High Plains Community, 25-15, 25-18
East Husker Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Oakland-Craig def. Howells/Dodge, 17-25, 25-10, 21-25, 25-16, 15-4
Consolation=
Pool A=
Madison def. Twin River, 25-19, 25-19
Tekamah-Herman def. Madison, 25-10, 25-10
Tekamah-Herman def. Twin River, 25-11, 25-11
Pool B=
Pender def. West Point-Beemer, 18-25, 26-24, 27-25
Stanton def. Pender, 27-25, 25-20
Stanton def. West Point-Beemer, 25-22, 25-21
Semifinal=
Howells/Dodge def. Wisner-Pilger, 21-25, 25-22, 25-20
Oakland-Craig def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-20, 25-27, 25-20
Third Place=
Wisner-Pilger def. Clarkson/Leigh, 27-25, 25-20
Goldenrod Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Humphrey St. Francis def. Nebraska Christian, 25-14, 25-20, 25-22
Semifinal=
Humphrey St. Francis def. Burwell, 25-18, 25-23, 25-21
Nebraska Christian def. Central Valley
Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament=
Pool A=
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Walthill, 25-15, 25-9
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Winside, 25-17, 25-14
Winside def. Walthill, 25-11, 25-3
Pool B=
Plainview def. Wausa, 25-8, 25-13
Wausa def. Winnebago, 25-23, 25-17
Winnebago def. Plainview, 26-24, 23-25, 25-13
Pool C=
Hartington-Newcastle def. Bloomfield, 25-17, 20-25, 25-18
Tri County def. Bloomfield, 22-25, 25-15, 25-19
Tri County def. Hartington-Newcastle, 23-25, 25-21, 25-22
Lincoln Christian Tournament=
Bennington def. Wahoo, 21-25, 25-22, 25-22
Elmwood-Murdock def. Auburn, 25-16, 25-16
Lincoln Christian def. Aquinas, 25-14, 25-20
Lincoln Lutheran def. Nebraska City, 25-2, 25-6
Championship=
Lincoln Lutheran def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-14, 25-9
Consolation Semifinal=
Aquinas def. Nebraska City, 25-23, 25-17
Wahoo def. Auburn, 25-16, 25-15
Semifinal=
Elmwood-Murdock def. Bennington, 25-21, 25-19
Lincoln Lutheran def. Lincoln Christian, 25-11, 25-18
Seventh Place=
Auburn def. Nebraska City, 26-24, 25-17
Third Place=
Lincoln Christian def. Bennington, 25-19, 25-18
Lutheran High Northeast Tournament=
Elkhorn Valley def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-17, 25-16
Elkhorn Valley def. Summerland, 25-15, 22-25, 25-19
Lutheran High Northeast def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-3, 25-7
Lutheran High Northeast def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-12, 25-10
Lutheran High Northeast def. Summerland, 25-12, 25-19
Summerland def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-16, 25-20
Mid-Nebraska Conference Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Sandhills Valley def. Mullen, 25-16, 25-17
Fifth Place=
Sandhills Valley def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-20, 25-14
Semifinal=
South Loup def. Arthur County, 25-16, 25-16, 25-20
Twin Loup def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-18, 28-30, 28-26, 25-23
Third Place=
Anselmo-Merna def. Arthur County, 25-16, 25-21, 25-14
Minuteman Conference Tournament=
Bayard def. Creek Valley, 25-19, 25-10
Garden County def. Minatare, 25-15, 25-20
Leyton def. Potter-Dix, 21-25, 25-15, 26-24
South Platte def. Banner County, 25-6, 25-7
Championship=
Garden County def. South Platte, 29-27, 25-21
Semifinal=
Garden County def. Bayard, 17-25, 25-23, 27-25
South Platte def. Leyton, 25-22, 25-19
Third Place=
Leyton def. Banner County, 25-21, 15-25, 26-24
NCC Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Syracuse def. Yutan, 25-20, 25-21, 21-25, 25-19
Third Place=
Douglas County West def. Raymond Central, 26-28, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22, 15-13
Omaha South Tournament=
Championship Bracket=
Final=
Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Central, 25-20, 25-23
Semifinal=
Omaha Central def. Omaha Northwest, 26-24, 25-16
Omaha Roncalli def. Bellevue East, 25-19, 25-19
Third Place=
Bellevue East def. Omaha Northwest, 18-25, 25-14, 25-17
Pool A=
Omaha Central def. Omaha South, 25-12, 25-21
Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Bryan, 25-8, 25-5
Pool B=
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha North, 25-17, 25-10
Omaha Westside Tournament=
Championship Bracket=
Final=
Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Westside, 25-21, 25-21, 25-18
Semifinal=
Lincoln Southwest def. Millard North, 23-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-13
Omaha Westside def. Elkhorn North, 25-21, 31-29, 25-16
Consolation Bracket=
Semifinal=
Bellevue West def. Elkhorn, 17-25, 25-27, 25-22, 25-16, 15-5
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Marian, 25-22, 19-25, 27-25, 8-25, 15-10
Panhandle Conference Tournament=
Crawford def. Morrill, 25-23, 25-22
Hemingford def. Sioux County, 25-23, 5-25, 25-21
Championship=
Edgemont, S.D. def. Hay Springs, 25-11, 26-28, 25-9
Fifth Place=
Sioux County def. Morrill, 25-16, 25-11
Semifinal=
Edgemont, S.D. def. Hemingford, 25-23, 25-14
Hay Springs def. Crawford, 25-20, 25-22
Third Place=
Hemingford def. Crawford, 25-21, 18-25, 25-20
Parkview Christian Triangular=
Omaha Christian Academy def. Parkview Christian, 25-18, 26-24
SPVA Conference Tournament=
Bridgeport def. Sutherland
Hershey def. Kimball
North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Perkins County
Championship=
Chase County def. Hershey, 25-22, 25-13
Semifinal=
Chase County def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-13, 22-25, 25-18
Twin Valley Conference Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Lawrence-Nelson def. Franklin, 25-10, 25-22
Quarterfinal=
Kenesaw def. Blue Hill, 25-16, 25-19
Shelton def. Red Cloud, 25-16, 25-9
Silver Lake def. Franklin, 25-16, 25-17
Semifinal=
Kenesaw def. Deshler, 25-19, 25-23
Shelton def. Silver Lake, 26-24, 25-13
Valentine Tournament=
Ainsworth def. Cozad, 25-16, 25-14
Ainsworth def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-10, 25-14
Chadron def. Ainsworth, 25-11, 21-25, 25-22
Chadron def. Cozad, 25-18, 25-6
Chadron def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-10, 25-13
Chadron def. Valentine, 25-22, 25-19
Cozad def. Valentine, 25-19, 17-25, 25-23
Gordon/Rushville def. Cozad, 17-25, 25-13, 25-12
Valentine def. Ainsworth, 25-18, 22-25, 25-8
