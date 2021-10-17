Sioux City Police investigating Saturday night shooting

SIOUX CITY(KTIV) -- Sioux City Police are investigating a shooting after the victim arrived at a hospital Saturday night.

According to a news release, the victim arrived at the hospital shortly before midnight with a gunshot to his stomach area.

Officers say they spoke with several people involved and officers were able to track down the location where the shooting took place which was the 2600 block of Douglas Street.

The victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that the case is still ongoing and at this time no further information will be released.