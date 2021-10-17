Siouxlanders come out for 45th year of the Sioux City CROP Hunger Walk

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxlanders laced up their shoes on this beautiful Sunday for the 45th year of the Sioux City CROP Hunger Walk.

The walk is to help end hunger both here in Siouxland and around the world. A portion of the money raised stays right here in the Sioux City area, going to the Community Action Agency of Siouxland for their food program.

While the rest travels to those different countries around the world who need assistance with growing food or just knowing how to sustain themselves.

Organizers said they're grateful for the support the community has shown them over the years.

"You can't do 45 years without having great community support behind you. So, every year it's so exciting to see the same people come back. So, it really is a cool experience to just have people come back and have that community and just for such a great cause," said Shelley Hexom, Crop Hunger Walk.

People of all ages came out to walk and support the cause.

"It really is a neat experience. There are families who come out, I bring my kids every year. They've been doing it since they were in strollers. It's just a really great way to teach them to give back, help and how not everybody is as fortunate as we in getting food," said Hexom.

Walkers started off their three-point five-mile walk at Grace United Methodist Church and stopped for snacks and water at the Community Action Agency for their halfway point. They then headed back to finish off the walk back at the church.