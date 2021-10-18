18-year-old arrested in drive-by that killed 13-year-old

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — An 18-year-old has been arrested in the drive-by shooting that killed a 13-year-old boy who was playing with his iPad in his bedroom. Alabama police say they expect to make more arrests soon. The Tuscaloosa Police Department says James Deanthony Reed has been charged with capital murder in the death of Kei’lan Allen. Investigators believe the shooters were gunning for one of the boy’s older relatives. Police said earlier that a barrage aimed at the house left so many bullet casings in the street that officers had to use folded business card as evidence markers.