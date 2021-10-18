185th ARW to provide support for Operation Allies Welcome

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Members of Sioux City's 185th Air Refueling Wing will deploy, next month, to bring Americans home from Afghanistan and bring Afghans to the United States and support their resettlement.

In all, 65 airmen from the 185th, and the 132nd Wing, based in Des Moines, will deploy "stateside" in November. The airmen will deploy for 60-to-90 days "Title 10" federal deployment orders.

The airmen will help provide logistical, sustainment, and interagency support for Afghan refugees resettling in the United States.