2 dead; child sustains life-threatening injuries in South Dakota crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) -- A man and a woman died and a 5-year-old child suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash about 5 miles south of Rapid City.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says the 31-year-old male driver of a compact SUV and his 30-year-old female front-seat passenger were pronounced dead at the scene of Sunday afternoon's crash.

The 5-year-old in the back seat was flown to a Rapid City hospital. The adults were wearing seat belts, but it's unclear if the child was.