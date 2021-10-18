Around Siouxland: UnityPoint Health’s Cross Check Cancer fundraiser

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - UnityPoint Health and Sioux City's Musketeers are teaming up to raise awareness and funds for local families affected by cancer.

After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, Cross Check Cancer is back at the Tyson Events Center. The event starts on Oct. 23 when the puck drops at 6:05 p.m. in the Musketeers vs Des Moines Buccaneers hockey game.

In the last 12 years, the fundraiser has raised over $500,000. And this year will include fan-favorite festivities, such as a ceremonial puck drop, recognition of cancer fighters and an evening full of lavender ice, the color of all cancers.

Tickets and t-shirts for Cross Check Cancer can be purchased at UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s Foundation, Sunnybrook Medical Plaza, Hamilton Hy-Vee and the Sergeant Bluff Pump ‘n’ Pak. For more information on the event, call (712) 279-3900 or (712) 252-2116.