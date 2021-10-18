Bishop Heelan hosts Sing for Africa to benefit Project Rehema Ministries

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Musicians from around Siouxland performed, Monday night, to help women and children in Africa.

Performers took the stage, at the Bishop Heelan Fine Arts Center, for "Sing for Africa," to benefit "Project Rehema" Ministries.

The organization ministers to some of the two-point-five million orphans in Tanzania, East Africa, by addressing their physical, educational, emotional, and spiritual needs.

Project Rehema creates small, modest homes, which provide a homelike setting for orphaned children. All proceeds from tonight's Sing for Africa will go toward the project.

"We're up to 18 different families caring for a total of 115 plus orphaned and vulnerable children. We can't do what we do without donations from people and support from our community. Even though it's half a world away, people are people no matter where they live," said Kelli Solsma, Project Rehema President.

KTIV's Matt Breen Emceed the event and KTIV's Ron Demers played piano for his daughters Ella and Abby, as they sang a duet.