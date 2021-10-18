Bomb hits police bus in SW Pakistan, killing 1, wounding 15

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A provincial minister says a roadside bomb exploded near a police bus parked outside a university in southwest Pakistan. It killed at least one officer and wounded 15 other people, mostly civilians. The attack happened Monday outside Baluchistan University in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province. The minister says rescuers transported the dead and wounded to a government hospital. No one immediately claimed responsibility but previous such attacks have been blamed on militants including separatists. Baluchistan is the scene of a long-running insurgency by Baluch secessionist groups that for decades have staged attacks mainly on security forces to press their demands for independence.