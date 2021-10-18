Central African Republic leader: Cease-fire aims for peace

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Central African Republic’s leader is calling his unilateral cease-fire announcement a new effort to restore peace to his crisis-wracked country. President Faustin Archange Touadera also strongly defended his decision to ask Russian instructors and Rwandan forces to help counter rebels threatening the government, a move that sparked strong Western opposition. Despite differences, especially over Russian involvement in the impoverished country, the U.N. Security Council on Monday welcomed Touadera’s announcement of a cease-fire last Friday. The 15 council members called it “an important step” toward implementing the February 2019 peace agreement between the government and 14 rebel groups.