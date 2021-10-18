China calls missile launch ‘routine test’ of new technology

BEIJING (AP) — China says its launch of a new spacecraft was merely a test to see whether the vehicle could be re-used. A Foreign Ministry spokesperson says the launch involved a spacecraft rather than a missile and was of “great significance for reducing the use-cost of spacecraft and could provide a convenient and affordable way to make a round trip for mankind’s peaceful use of space.” China’s space program is run by its military and is closely tied to its agenda of building hypersonic missiles and other technologies that could alter the balance of power with the United States.