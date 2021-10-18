Cuba Gooding Jr. faces February trial in NYC groping case

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge says Cuba Gooding Jr. will go on trial in February in his New York City groping case. Prosecutors are expected to portray the actor as a serial offender and the defense to contend the case is an example of Me Too run amok. A judge on Monday set a Feb. 1 trial date in the case. It involves allegations the Oscar-winning “Jerry Maguire” star violated three different women at three different Manhattan night spots in 2018 and 2019. The judge had expressed a desire to start the trial sooner, possibly in December. But a lawyer for Gooding says he’ll be tied up with other trials.