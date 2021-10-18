Driver killed in Monday morning accident in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - One person has died after a single-vehicle accident Monday morning in Sioux City.

The Sioux City Police Department says at about 8 a.m. they received a report of an accident in the 2800 block of 18th Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a commercial vehicle had veered off the road and into a group of trees. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness reported to police the vehicle was traveling westbound when it crossed the center line and left the roadway. It doesn't appear the driver made an attempt to the stop the vehicle or steer back onto the road.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation, but police say it may have been caused by a medical issue. The name of the driver is not being released at this time.