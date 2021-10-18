Floods, landslides kill at least 28 people in southern India

NEW DELHI (AP) — Officials are predicting more rain as the death toll from floods and landslides in the southern Indian state of Kerala rose to 28. Since the ferocious downpours began last week, swollen rivers have decimated bridges, and vehicles and homes have been swept away. Several dams were nearing full capacity. A top meteorologist says the increased rainfall is linked to climate change and warmer oceans. The heavy rainfall resulted from a low-pressure area that formed over the southeastern Arabian sea and Kerala. It was expected to ease Monday, but the Meteorological Department warned that new rain-bearing winds would hit the region starting Wednesday, bringing more precipitation.