Former Chicago college student convicted of terrorism charge

CHICAGO (AP) — A jury has convicted a 22-year-old former Chicago college student of attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State group. Prosecutors say Thomas Osadzinski designed a computer code to help IS bypass programs designed to block the group’s propaganda. The former DePaul University student was arrested in 2019 during an FBI sting. His attorney, Joshua Herman, told the court that the case centered on the right to free speech and that Osadzinski had the right to watch and share IS videos. But prosecutors allege that Osadzinski worked in coordination or at the direction of IS. He was convicted Monday after a two-week trial in federal court. He faces up to 20 years in prison.