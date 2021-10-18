Skip to Content

Former jailer sentenced for sexual abuse of county prisoner

2:42 pm Nebraska news from the Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 62-year-old former jailer in Saline County has been sentenced to one year and a day in prison for sexually abusing a federal inmate. Monty Roesler, of Beatrice, was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a ward. He will also serve five years of supervised release after his jail term. Prosecutors said Roesler had sexual contact several times with a person being held on federal charges in the county jail in Wilber. Roesler’s attorney had asked for probation, noting that Roesler previously had a limited criminal history. The female inmate has sued Roesler, Saline County and Sheriff Alan Moore.  

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content