Italy’s president criticizes violent COVID-19 pass protests

ROME (AP) — Italy’s president is criticizing the violent protests that have erupted against Italy’s new coronavirus health pass requirement to enter workplaces. President Sergio Mattarella says the protests appear aimed at jeopardizing Italy’s economic recovery just as it was getting going. His criticism came Monday as riot police again clashed with protesters at the port in the northern city of Trieste. The protesters oppose the Green Pass requirement. Italy on Friday became the first major European economy to require all workers, from hairdressers to factory workers, to present proof of vaccination, a negative test within the past 48 hours or proof of having been cured of COVID-19 to enter workplaces.