Jury selection to start in trial over Ahmaud Arbery’s death

Hundreds of people have been ordered to report for jury duty in Georgia for what could be a long, laborious effort to find jurors to hear the trial of three white men charged with fatally shooting Ahmaud Arbery. The slaying of the 25-year-old Black man in 2020 sparked a national outcry fueled by graphic video of the shooting. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan are charged with murder and other crimes. Prosecutors say Arbery was merely jogging in the defendants’ neighborhood just outside the port city of Brunswick. Defense attorneys insist the three men committed no crimes.