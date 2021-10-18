Liz Weston: How the toy shortage could affect your holidays

Supply chain disruptions could make purchasing longed-for toys a lot more difficult this year. This isn’t just a scramble to get the “it” toys — it has more to do with bottlenecks at ports and drastically higher prices for shipping. This may be the year to check out handmade gifts from local craft fairs, experiential gifts or other alternatives to the hottest toys. It might also be useful to check with your kids about whether they recall what they got the past couple of years — and what their favorite holiday memories are.