Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for July shooting in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City man has been sentenced to over 20 years in prison after a shooting back in July sent another man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Twenty-year-old Tyronn Mallory, of Sioux City, was sentenced to 25 years for willful injury causing serious injury, going armed with intent and reckless use of a firearm.

Court documents say on July 28, 2021, police were called to a Sioux City hospital for reports of a man who had received multiple gunshot wounds. Police learned the shooting happened in the 400 block of 14th Street in Sioux City, and video evidence showed Mallory, who at the time was 19 years old, shot the victim multiple times.

Police arrested Mallory on July 30, and investigators say he admitted to shooting the victim before fleeing the scene. The victim, a transient, was shot in the lower back, butt and back of the knee.