Mild temperatures continue to start the week with higher winds

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The weekend gave us some gorgeous weather with sunshine in place and mild temperatures.



Today will be a bit of a mix of our Saturday and Sunday; we will have Saturday's winds with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible, but the temperatures will be more like yesterday as we reach the upper 70s.



If you don't mind the wind, it will be another great day!



We will bring some clouds into the area late in the day into the evening hours but we look to stay dry.



A bit of a breeze will stay with us overnight, holding temperatures near 50 degrees for our lows.



Tuesday keeps us in the 70s but changes will arrive after that as a cold front works its way into our area.



There will be a slight chance of a thundershower Tuesday night with a better chance of some scattered thundershowers during the day Wednesday.



