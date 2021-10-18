Monday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Fairbury def. Milford
Humphrey St. Francis def. Central Valley, 25-14, 25-23, 25-22
West Point-Beemer def. South Sioux City, 19-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-17
Bayard Triangular=
Bayard def. Creek Valley, 25-22, 25-10
Mitchell def. Bayard, 25-16, 25-16
Crossroads Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Hampton def. Osceola, 25-19, 25-21
Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament=
Play-in=
Norfolk def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-21, 27-25, 25-19
Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Hartington-Newcastle def. Plainview, 20-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-21, 15-8
Winnebago def. Winside, 25-12, 21-25, 27-25, 25-23
Quarterfinal=
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Randolph, 25-18, 25-23
Semifinal=
Wynot def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 17-25, 25-11, 25-21, 25-19
Metro Conference Tournament=
First Round=
Elkhorn South def. Omaha South, 25-3, 25-7
Millard West def. Omaha North, 25-8, 25-12
Mid-State Conference Tournament=
First Round=
Crofton def. Wayne, 25-22, 25-18, 25-18
Play-in=
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. O’Neill, 25-23, 25-18, 25-23
Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=
First Round=
West Holt def. North Central, 25-16, 25-19, 14-25, 25-21
Republican Plains Activity Conference Tournament=
First Round=
Bertrand def. Medicine Valley, 26-24, 25-16, 25-13
Cambridge def. Arapahoe, 25-11, 25-4, 25-13
Hitchcock County def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-12, 25-18, 25-13
Paxton def. Wallace, 25-21, 21-25, 22-25, 26-24, 15-12
Southwest def. Southern Valley, 25-22, 25-22, 21-25, 25-17
Wauneta-Palisade def. Maxwell, 25-19, 25-15, 25-18
Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament=
First Round=
Centennial def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-14, 28-26
David City def. Fillmore Central, 25-23, 25-13
Heartland def. Sandy Creek, 25-19, 25-23
Quarterfinal=
Superior def. Centennial, 25-19, 25-20
Sutton def. Heartland, 25-16, 25-8
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com