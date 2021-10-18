Skip to Content

Monday’s Scores

9:33 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Fairbury def. Milford

Humphrey St. Francis def. Central Valley, 25-14, 25-23, 25-22

West Point-Beemer def. South Sioux City, 19-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-17

Bayard Triangular=

Bayard def. Creek Valley, 25-22, 25-10

Mitchell def. Bayard, 25-16, 25-16

Crossroads Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Hampton def. Osceola, 25-19, 25-21

Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament=

Play-in=

Norfolk def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-21, 27-25, 25-19

Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Hartington-Newcastle def. Plainview, 20-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-21, 15-8

Winnebago def. Winside, 25-12, 21-25, 27-25, 25-23

Quarterfinal=

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Randolph, 25-18, 25-23

Semifinal=

Wynot def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 17-25, 25-11, 25-21, 25-19

Metro Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Elkhorn South def. Omaha South, 25-3, 25-7

Millard West def. Omaha North, 25-8, 25-12

Mid-State Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Crofton def. Wayne, 25-22, 25-18, 25-18

Play-in=

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. O’Neill, 25-23, 25-18, 25-23

Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=

First Round=

West Holt def. North Central, 25-16, 25-19, 14-25, 25-21

Republican Plains Activity Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Bertrand def. Medicine Valley, 26-24, 25-16, 25-13

Cambridge def. Arapahoe, 25-11, 25-4, 25-13

Hitchcock County def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-12, 25-18, 25-13

Paxton def. Wallace, 25-21, 21-25, 22-25, 26-24, 15-12

Southwest def. Southern Valley, 25-22, 25-22, 21-25, 25-17

Wauneta-Palisade def. Maxwell, 25-19, 25-15, 25-18

Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Centennial def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-14, 28-26

David City def. Fillmore Central, 25-23, 25-13

Heartland def. Sandy Creek, 25-19, 25-23

Quarterfinal=

Superior def. Centennial, 25-19, 25-20

Sutton def. Heartland, 25-16, 25-8

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Associated Press

