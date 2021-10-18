Monday’s Scores

Monday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Bridgewater-Emery def. Sioux Falls Lutheran, 25-20, 25-7, 25-15
Ethan def. Avon, 25-10, 25-19, 25-22
Groton Area def. Langford, 25-20, 25-19, 25-20
Highmore-Harrold def. Crow Creek, 25-10, 25-8, 25-17
Hill City def. Red Cloud, 25-13, 25-11, 25-14
Ipswich def. Leola/Frederick, 25-15, 25-17, 25-12
Irene-Wakonda def. Canistota, 25-15, 25-18, 25-17
Kimball/White Lake def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-16, 25-22, 25-6
Lennox def. Tri-Valley, 25-19, 18-25, 25-14, 25-19
Platte-Geddes def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-23, 25-22, 25-21
Scotland def. Hanson, 25-23, 25-21, 25-20
Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Marty Indian, 25-13, 25-14, 25-22
Tri-State def. Wilmot, 25-21, 25-23, 20-25, 25-23
Wolsey-Wessington def. Miller, 25-13, 23-25, 25-22, 25-18
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com