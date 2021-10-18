Skip to Content

Monday’s Scores

10:04 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Bridgewater-Emery def. Sioux Falls Lutheran, 25-20, 25-7, 25-15

Ethan def. Avon, 25-10, 25-19, 25-22

Groton Area def. Langford, 25-20, 25-19, 25-20

Highmore-Harrold def. Crow Creek, 25-10, 25-8, 25-17

Hill City def. Red Cloud, 25-13, 25-11, 25-14

Ipswich def. Leola/Frederick, 25-15, 25-17, 25-12

Irene-Wakonda def. Canistota, 25-15, 25-18, 25-17

Kimball/White Lake def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-16, 25-22, 25-6

Lennox def. Tri-Valley, 25-19, 18-25, 25-14, 25-19

Platte-Geddes def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-23, 25-22, 25-21

Scotland def. Hanson, 25-23, 25-21, 25-20

Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Marty Indian, 25-13, 25-14, 25-22

Tri-State def. Wilmot, 25-21, 25-23, 20-25, 25-23

Wolsey-Wessington def. Miller, 25-13, 23-25, 25-22, 25-18

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

