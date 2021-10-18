More cloud cover expected this evening before another sunshine filled Tuesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- We wrapped up a gorgeous weekend here in the KTIV viewing area, and today has brought us more pleasant conditions. Highs are expected to top out in the mid to upper 70s under a bed of sunshine this afternoon. Winds have picked up this afternoon as well coming in from the southeast between 5 and 15 mph. Some Siouxlanders may see gusts up to 25 mph as we head into this evening however.

Tonight we will see increasing clouds throughout the area making for mostly cloudy conditions into the overnight hours. Overnight lows will stay above average in the mid to upper 40s with wind speeds staying similar to what we saw throughout the day today.

Tuesday we will warm up nicely once again with highs expected to be in the mid 70s once again. Tuesday night could bring us the chance to see some rain showers roll through the area, and those rain chances will follow us into our Wednesday as well.

For all the latest weather details and our complete 10-day forecast be sure to tune in to News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.