Norfolk and Madison County 911 dispatch centers officially merge

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Norfolk and Madison county have officially merged 911 dispatch centers.

The Norfolk City Council voted to merge the dispatch centers in September. Norfolk Police Chief Don Miller hoped to have everything set by Oct. 5, and they did.

The dispatch center at the police station in Norfolk is now taking 911 calls for all of Madison County, Stanton County, and Hoskins Woodland Park.

"As I've talked to other agencies and dispatchers, it sounds like it's been going very well. Most people in the community don't even notice a difference which is exactly what we wanted. We don't want them to see a big change," said Norfolk Police Chief Don Miller. "They should still be able to call the police, call 911, from anywhere and get the same quality services. It seems to be going very well."

Chief Miller also says the next step is planned renovations for the building. The Police Division currently is advertising for bids and hopes to get those done as soon as possible.