Philippine forces kill 4 suspected Chinese drug dealers

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine police say law enforcers backed by troops have killed four suspected Chinese drug dealers who opened fire at them during a sting operation. The national police chief says more than $5.2 million worth of methamphetamines were recovered. He says the slain Chinese, who allegedly belonged to a major drug trafficking syndicate, drew pistols and shot at law enforcers who pretended to be drug buyers in a residential village in Angeles City in Pampanga province. About a dozen law enforcement and military units had shared intelligence and placed the suspects under surveillance for weeks. Drug trafficking and addiction remain a major problem in the Philippines despite a bloody crackdown launched by President Rodrigo Duterte when he took office in 2016.