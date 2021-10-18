SBL wins quarterfinal game as volleyball playoffs get underway

SBL wins quarterfinal game as volleyball playoffs get underwayNew
SGT. BLUFF (KTIV) - The SBL Warriors survived and advanced past Harlan in their quarterfinal matchup.
The Warriors crushed the Cyclones in straight sets winning 3-0.
The first set was over almost as soon as it began with the Warriors winning 25-9. Set 2 was the closest Harlan would come to winning a set as it ended 25-14 in favor of Sergeant Bluff-Luton. And then the Warriors put it away with a 25-13 victory in the third and final set.
Other Area Volley ball Scores
Trinity Christian 3 Harris-Lake Park 0
MMCRU 3 George-Little Rock 0
South O'brien 3 SL St. Mary's 0
Westwood 3 Whiting 0
Kingsley-Pierson 3 Wodbury Central 0
Akron-Westfield 3 Siouxland Christian 0
Remsen St. Mary's 3 River Valley 0
Bishop Garrigan 3 WB-Mallard 0
North Union 3 Emmetsburg 0
Rock Valley 3 West Sioux 0
Sioux Center 3 MOC-Floyd Valley 0
Cherokee 3 West Lyon 2
Sheldon 3 Okoboji 2
Spirit Lake 3 Estherville-LC 0
Unity Christian 3 Pocahontas Area 0
Greene County 3 OABCIG 0