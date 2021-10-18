SBL wins quarterfinal game as volleyball playoffs get underway

SGT. BLUFF (KTIV) - The SBL Warriors survived and advanced past Harlan in their quarterfinal matchup.

The Warriors crushed the Cyclones in straight sets winning 3-0.

The first set was over almost as soon as it began with the Warriors winning 25-9. Set 2 was the closest Harlan would come to winning a set as it ended 25-14 in favor of Sergeant Bluff-Luton. And then the Warriors put it away with a 25-13 victory in the third and final set.

Other Area Volley ball Scores

Trinity Christian 3 Harris-Lake Park 0

MMCRU 3 George-Little Rock 0

South O'brien 3 SL St. Mary's 0

Westwood 3 Whiting 0

Kingsley-Pierson 3 Wodbury Central 0

Akron-Westfield 3 Siouxland Christian 0

Remsen St. Mary's 3 River Valley 0

Bishop Garrigan 3 WB-Mallard 0

North Union 3 Emmetsburg 0

Rock Valley 3 West Sioux 0

Sioux Center 3 MOC-Floyd Valley 0

Cherokee 3 West Lyon 2

Sheldon 3 Okoboji 2

Spirit Lake 3 Estherville-LC 0

Unity Christian 3 Pocahontas Area 0

Greene County 3 OABCIG 0